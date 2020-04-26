BONNIE G. BAILEY passed away peacefully in her home at Cheat Lake in Morgantown, W.Va., on April 20, 2020.
Everywhere she lived, she made friends and brightened lives as she worked and raised her family. She worked at various careers throughout her life. Teacher, Hairstylist, Executive Director of Greek System Support Corporation. She was a talented artist, seamstress and homemaker. Her greatest roles were mother, grandmother, wife, daughter, sister and friend. She always made things nice and elevated the world around her. She was baptized and raised in the Lutheran Faith and carried that grace with her in everything she did.
She was born on August 3, 1952, in Steubenville, Ohio, to Benjamin F. George Jr. and Mary Alice George, who preceded her in death. She was raised in Weirton, W.Va., and graduated from Weir High School in 1970. She attended Marshall University, where she worked in the football office during the plane crash, an tragedy that she carried with her throughout her life.
After college, she moved to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. For the next 17 years, she lived in various places in Florida, including Plantation and Ormond Beach. In 1991, she moved to Charleston, W.Va., where she resided for nine years. In 2000, she moved to Charlotte, N.C., for five years before moving to Morgantown, W.Va.
She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Jeffrey A. Bailey; her daughter, Kelly Werking Lee (Sean) of Dallas, Texas; and her son, Trenton Manning Bailey of Morgantown, W.Va. She is also survived by her sister, Pamela Weyrich, and brother, Gregory George of Weirton, W.Va.; sister of another mother, Penny Ployer of Cape Canaveral, Fla.; her in-laws, Juanita M Bailey (Don Rice), Hon. Judge Jennifer Bailey and Gene W. Bailey II, all of Charleston, W.Va.; grandchildren, Connor Lee and Addison Lee of Dallas, Texas; seven nieces and nephews; and six great nieces and nephews.
She will be interred in the Bailey Family Mausoleum, Spring Hill Cemetery, Charleston, W.Va., in a private ceremony.
A Celebration of her life will be scheduled for a later date.
Hasting Funeral Home of Morgantown, W.Va., is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be posted to hastingsfuneralhome.com.
Those wishing to make donations can donate to the Bonnie Bailey Dyslexia Advocacy Fund, c/o Your Community Foundation, P.O. Box 409, Morgantown, WV 26507.