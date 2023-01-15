Bonnie Harrison O’Hara Jan 15, 2023 43 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BONNIE HARRISON O'HARA 65 of Sissonville died on January 10, 2023. Elk Funeral Home is serving the family. Full obituary available at www.elkfuneralhome.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Bonnie Harrison O'hara Elk Obituary Recommended for you Local Spotlight Mary Frances Epperson Mary Lou Handley Shirakawa John Barrett Lawman George Edward Hicks Jr. Alma Jean Joyce Scott Burdette Marilyn Pridemore Robert Dennis “Dooney Boxley Maida Alice Sharp Roland Douglas King Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 14, 2023 Daily Mail WV Backcountry Film Festival to be screened in Davis Remembering the legacy of the ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ Diane Tarantini: A delectable trek to the Texas Bowl Chance encounter leads to CAMC kidney transplant for Ohio woman Big Brothers Big Sisters take part in bicycle giveaway