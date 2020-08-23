BONNIE JANEL AKERS, 33, passed away from this earth in her mother's arms, early Sunday morning, August 16, 2020.
Free in spirit, now free at last. Fly high little angel. Fly high and fast.
Left behind to carry her memories, are her daughters, Sarah and Kylee; parents, Kim and Brett Kelley and Jesse Akers; siblings, Greg Midkiff and Lisa Good, Jessica and Eric Grass, Nicole and Willie Nelson, and Brettany Kelley; grandparents, Clark and Sylvia Kelley; aunt Cora and uncle Leroy Legg; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A special shout out to "aunt" Libby Hudnall, who has always been there from beginning to end.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date at Maws house, as per Sarah's request. Then another will be held at the farm she loved.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.