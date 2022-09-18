Bonnie Jean Anderson Sep 18, 2022 39 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BONNIE JEAN ANDERSON, 80, of Frame went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston.Bonnie was a loving mother, and friend, she loved animals, and doing American Indian beadwork. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.She is preceded in death by her husband; Herman Anderson, parents; William Hunt and Tawaha Shaffer Hunt, brother; Roscoe Shaffer, and sister; Myrtle Brown.She is survived by her daughters; Lois (Richard) Holley, Joyce (Jack) Eisel, and Tina Gibson, brother; John Hunt, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.A graveside service will be at 1 p.m., on Monday, September 19, 2022 at Rock Cemetery in Little Sandy with Pastor Lee Swor officiating.Visitation will be from 12:30 - 1 p.m., on Monday, September 19, 2022 at Rock Cemetery.Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.netArrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bonnie Jean Anderson Cemetery Graveside Condolence Lee Swor Visitation Service Recommended for you Local Spotlight Steven Hansford Arthur Genevia Marshall Jennings Loman Lee Cottrill William Chester "Bill" Bailes Meghan Elizabeth Tippett Lester Harold Hudnall Jr. Wanda Lee Parsons Donna Ruth Withrow John Franklin Lett Ronald Ray Hodges Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 17, 2022 Daily Mail WV A healing ecosystem: Program helps small businesses become recovery-safe communities From students to seniors, Dunbar couple's nonprofit engages in civic enrichment, outreach Robert Saunders: Turtles all the way down Kathleen M. Jacobs: The silver lining of slow living Artist recreates Dunglen Hotel logo from newly discovered artifact