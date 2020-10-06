BONNIE JEAN BANDY, 90, of Clendenin went home to be with the Lord Saturday October 3, 2020 at home after a long illness.
She was the daughter of the late Aaron David Lambert and Annie Jarrett Lambert. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Gene Bandy; sisters, Margaret Bass, Betty Jo Bryant and Juanita Lambert; brother, Robert Lambert and daughter in law, Lisa Bandy.
Bonnie was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Clendenin and was a homemaker.
She is survived by: daughters, Judy Swafford, Cindy Larch and Teresa Balser; sons, John, Robert and Ron Bandy Jr; and many grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
The graveside service will be at Bandy Cemetery Clendenin, WV with Rev. Jim Walther officiating. Matics Funeral Home in Clendenin is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.