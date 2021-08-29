BONNIE JEAN BOGGS, 67, of Cannelton, West Virginia, departed this life on August 26, 2021 after a lengthy illness. Bonnie was born on January 9, 1954, to the late Aden Arlie Haskett and Lena Virginia Haskett. She is survived by her husband, Larry Boggs of Cannelton, West Virginia, and brothers: Rickey Haskett (Cindy) of Ocean View, Delaware; Joseph Haskett (Diana) of Salem, Virginia; James Haskett (Janie) of Walton, West Virginia; Robert Haskett of Cannelton, West Virginia; and step-sons: Sam Boggs (Veronica) of Wheeling, West Virginia; Christopher Boggs of Barboursville, West Virginia and his daughter, Jaley Braley.
Bonnie was a member of Carbondale Baptist Church and served as church treasurer for many years. She always strived to be a good Christian. Her generosity and compassion for others was inspiring. Her church attendance was important to her and she continued to attend even when her illness made it difficult. Bonnie was also a wonderful pianist and enjoyed playing her favorite hymns.
Bonnie went to work after high school for the State of West Virginia and continued there as an Administrative Secretary until her retirement due to her illness. Her attendance record and commitment to her job were exemplary.
Bonnie had a wonderful sense of humor and could recite a common day's activities with such finesse that it became extraordinary and interesting to hear. She really enjoyed it when family would come to her house and watch her favorite team, the Mountaineers. She was a big fan. She loved to play games and spend time with all the children in her life. If you mentioned liking a particular food or drink, Bonnie would always have it on hand for you. She put a lot of love into providing what everyone liked. Her heart was her biggest asset. Where she saw a need, she endeavored to fill it.
Bonnie will be missed much more than words can express by her family, community, church and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carbondale Baptist Church, c/o Post Office Box 103, Robson, WV 25173. Arrangements will be made through O'Dell Funeral Home, 1301 Fayette Pike W., Montgomery, West Virginia, 25136.
Service will be on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Carbondale Baptist Church with Pastor Jeff Floyd officiating. Burial will follow in Highlawn Memory Gardens in Oak Hill, WV Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com