BONNIE JEAN PAYNE 79, of Pinch, WV formally of Clendenin, WV passed away Monday November 14, 2022 at the Hubbard Hospice house after an extended illness. She was born July 16, 1943, at home to the late Otto & Della Jett-Nichols.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Reverend Council Gene Payne; son Tobby Lee Payne; brothers, Everett Nichols, Ray Nichols, Dewey Nichols, and sister Ruby Myers.

