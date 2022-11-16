BONNIE JEAN PAYNE 79, of Pinch, WV formally of Clendenin, WV passed away Monday November 14, 2022 at the Hubbard Hospice house after an extended illness. She was born July 16, 1943, at home to the late Otto & Della Jett-Nichols.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Reverend Council Gene Payne; son Tobby Lee Payne; brothers, Everett Nichols, Ray Nichols, Dewey Nichols, and sister Ruby Myers.
She is survived by her daughter in law, April Payne of Pinch; grandson, Brandon Payne of Clendenin, granddaughter; Amber Carper Short (Todd) of South Charleston; 5 great grandchildren, Kyra, Lexi, & Hayden, Josiah, and Rain of South Charleston.
She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Betty Marks Nichols and a host cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Jean was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, playing the piano, and crocheting.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Angie Abbott and Jessie Sloan for all the help they provided along with the hospice house.
The service will begin at 2:30 p.m., Friday, November 18, 2022 at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Lee Swor officiating. Burial will follow at the Otto Nichols Cemetery, Clendenin.
Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations be made to the hospice house for the wonderful services they provide.