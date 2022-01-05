BONNIE JEAN SMITH, 89, of Canvas, WV went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at CAMC-Memorial Hospice Care. She was born on September 9, 1932 in Nettie, Nicholas County, WV. She will once again be reunited with the love of her life her husband, Hugh "Bub" Smith who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Azel C. and Gladys A. Dorsey McMillion; her brothers, Lloyd L. McMillion and Melvin R. McMillion; sisters-in-law, Jeanie McMillion, Zoa McMillion, and Janet McMillion. Bonnie was a 1949 graduate of Nicholas County High School. She was employed by C & P Telephone Company for numerous years from where she retired. She was a member of the Mountain View Church and participated in Bible study and the knitting group that made prayer shawls for those in need. Bluebirds were her favorite and she loved the flowers in her garden. She enjoyed spending time with her family and would tell each member how much she appreciated and loved them. She particularly loved visits from her great-nephew, Blake, and would have a candy bar or a snack ready for his visits. If he would be outside shooting basketball, she would sit in a nearby chair and cheer with each basket that he made.
She is survived by her brothers, Boyd L. (Corine) McMillion, Glenn H. (Mary) McMillion, and David G. (Doris) McMillion; and sister-in-law, Marguerite McMillion.
The family would also like to express their heart-felt gratitude and appreciation to Bonnie's very special neighbors, Bob and Cora Dobson.
Because of COVID 19 the family will have private services. Interment will be in the East Lawn Cemetery at Canvas.
White Funeral Home at Summersville is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions in her memory be made to the Mountain View Church Building Fund PO Box 168 Canvas, WV 26662 or the Kanawha Hospice 1606 Kanawha Boulevard Charleston, WV 25387.