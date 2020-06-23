BONNIE JUNE ALLISON, 86, of Jessie's Run, Cox's Mills, WV, departed her earthly life on June 19, 2020 after an extended illness.
Bonnie was born on February 11, 1934 up Laurel Creek in Tanner, WV, daughter of the late Wilford and Nellie "Madge" Goff Bush. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family being preceded in death by her 4 siblings: Mary Engle, Bernard Bush, Phyllis Lawson, and Bud Bush. Bonnie was also preceded in death by one daughter, Kathy Gumm and one granddaughter, Hannah Adele Allison.
Bonnie was raised on Laurel in Tanner, WV where she learned the value of hard work and perseverance. On February 4, 1961 she was united in marriage to James "Jim" Allison with whom she shared twenty-seven years until his passing in September of 1988. During her lifetime, she was a dedicated factory worker at the BF Goodrich-Grantsville and Smithville and Walker Systems in Parkersburg.
Bonnie is survived by: her children, Rick Lawson (Brenda) of Glenville, Lisa Radcliff (Rick) of Sinking Creek, Kenneth "Jimmy" Allison (Lesli) of Sand Fork, Malcolm Allison (Lurenda) of Dusk Camp, Monoka Woodford (Don) of Jessie's Run, Mark Allison (Ursala) of Exchange, Mike Allison (Debbie) of Tanner, and Leslie Skidmore (Jeff) of Gassaway; 17 grandchildren: Tara, Amber, Adan, Shamae, Dustin, Nicole, Dillon, Lasa, Preston, Gunner, Grasen, Caronnie, Ashley, Nathan, Joshua, Jordan, and Jadyn; and 12 great grandchildren: Brenley, Madison, Brooke, Ericka, Heidi, Cailin, Sincere, Liam, Lincoln, Hannah Grace, Baylee, and Kesslyn.
In her later years, she loved gardening a garden big enough to feed the entire family, canning anything she could stick in a jar, watching her chickens scratch in the lot, and tending to the flowers around her home. She also enjoyed creating cross-stitch pillowcases for loved ones, watching her crime shows, cooking meals large enough to feed an army, and loving and caring for her family immeasurably. Although she left this world because of a weak heart, her heart was her greatest asset, for it loved like no other.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. at Mt. Liberty Church on Wednesday, June 24, with Rev. Alfred Hickman and Pastor Kevin Jones officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 23, from 5 - 8 p.m. at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville. Interment will follow the service in Mt. Liberty Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com