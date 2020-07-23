BONNIE LEA (JARVIS) ELLISON, 87, of Orma, WV gained her angel wings on July 20, 2020 at home. A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV on Thursday, July 23, at 2 p.m. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Ellison Family Cemetery on the homeplace at Orma, WV.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.