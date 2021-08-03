BONNIE LOSH NEELEY, 91, of South Charleston, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
She grew up in Webster County where she loved playing in the Back Fork River.
After high school, Bonnie took a course in town that gave her a certificate to teach. Her first job was in a one room school teaching grades one through eight. Bonnie taught for 42 years. She taught school in the winter and attended school in the summer. She was just a few credits shy of a Doctorate Degree. Bonnie was very proud of her education.
She was a christian and loved the Lord. She was a member of New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, Dunbar.
Bonnie loved animals and had a beautiful cat, Gracie.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold M. Neeley.
Bonnie is survived by her special daughter, Anna Ruby and husband Sam; sisters, Carol Roosa and husband David, Ruth Carpenter and husband Ardings, and Vada Cool; brother, Lonnie Losh and wife Loretta; special nephew, Mike Woods and wife Pat; many other nieces and nephews that she loved very much; and special friends, Sarah Miller, Ann Blevins, Vickie Pruett, and Flora and Lanny Coberly that she loved dearly.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.