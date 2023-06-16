Thank you for Reading.

Bonnie Louise Duffield
Obit User

BONNIE LOUISE DUFFIELD, of Duck, WV, was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother during her 80 years of life. She passed away peacefully in the morning hours of Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Bonnie was born on April 17, 1943, in her childhood home in O'Brion, West Virginia to Ella and Cloyd "Ted" Drake. She grew up working on the farm and loved riding horses bareback. She was a graduate of Clay County High School. After high school, Bonnie became a wife to Harry Duffield, Jr. Bonnie spent her early adulthood traveling with her husband during his time spent in the U.S. Army. Harry and Bonnie went on to have 7 children and enjoyed 48 years of marriage. Bonnie and Harry shared and love for the outdoors and porch sitting by the Elk River. Following the passing of her husband, Bonnie dedicated several years of her life volunteering at the Big Otter Community Center where she served on the Board as Treasurer.

Tags