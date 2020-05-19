BONNIE MARIE YOUNG SKIDMORE, 72, of Chesapeake, WV went peacefully home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 16, 2020, at HospiceCare-CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston, WV after a short illness.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 45 years, Robert Lee Skidmore of Chesapeake, WV, parents, Romey Lynn Young and Janice Loretta McCormick Young of Winifrede, WV, and grandparents, Clyde Littleton McCormick and Stella Mae Price McCormick of Winifrede, WV, and Fridley Young and Trixie Estep Young of Winifrede, WV. She was proud to be part of the McCormick family, all of whom she fiercely loved.
Bonnie was a devout Christian and member of Winifrede Community Church, Winifrede, WV, where her faith in the Lord was strong, and the time spent in the kitchen with her Church family was a joyous blessing.
A graduate of East Bank High School, she was employed at McJunkin Corporation as a Supervisor for Inventory Control for over 30 years, and former owner with her husband of Kanawha City Exxon on 57th Street and B&T 35th Street Exxon, and Mama Looch's Pizza and Sandwich Shop at Marmet, WV.
Affectionally known as Aunt B, she was an extra special aunt to Janene Lewis (Paul) Stover, Cris (Rosa) Lewis, and Tammy Lewis (Jamie) Casto. She blessed our family as a special grandmother to her great nephew and nieces, Caleb and Megan Seacrist, Clara, Rosa, and Carmen Valero-Lewis, and Maddie and Ella Casto, who filled her heart with love and laugher when they came to play at Aunt B's house.
Fond memories will forever be in our hearts of her caterwauling birthday wishes on that special day, fast rides across the field in the golf-cart at camp, Sunday dinners that were filled with laughter and learning the "lessons of life and how we did it back in the day", breakfast at Shoney's and hours of shopping at Kohl's with her sister and aunts, and the endless compassion and love she gave to all family and friends.
Her greatest joy in life was the quiet evenings spent with her husband and daughter, sitting on the porch while drinking endless cups of coffee, and listening to the birds sing and deer munch on apples as the Greenbrier River quietly flowed by and the day ended watching fireflies.
Surviving to cherish her memory are daughter, Raina Lea Skidmore, of Chesapeake, WV, sister, Barbara Young Lewis (Tojo) of Hansford, WV, and brothers, Robert Young (Susie) of Winifrede, WV, Lowell Lacy of Chesapeake, WV, and Danny Joe Lacy of Burnsville, WV.
The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at HospiceCare and CAMC Memorial Hospital for their heartfelt care. A special note of appreciation and love to her friend and neighbor, Tommy Tucker, for his endless talks across the fence, laughter at the silly things life hands us, and the compassion and selflessness to come running to her aid over the past eight years.
The McCormick family was rejoicing in Heaven when Bonnie gained her angel wings, with laughter and tears flowing as she danced a little jig in her high-heel shoes, with loving arms waiting to hold her tight.
Graveside Service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday May 20 at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow with Rev. Jeff Keubler officiating. Another celebration of her life will be held at the Winifrede Community Church at a later date. Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com