BONNIE SUE MADDOX of Rock Hill, SC - Bonnie Sue Maddox, age 79, passed away on November 1, 2022, in the hospital after a prolonged illness.
A native and graduate of St. Albans, WV, it was there she met her future husband, Dr. Robert F. Maddox. She received her Bachelor and Graduate degrees in English from Marshall University. She and Bob loved playing golf, traveling, going to the beach, and were active in church throughout their 35 years of marriage. Bonnie taught 35 years in Kanawha County Schools; 25 at Charleston High and 10 at Capital High. Bonnie loved her flower gardens, all animals (especially cats), and the natural beauty of the outdoors. Although she and Bob did not have children of their own, Bonnie considered her students from 35 years of teaching as her "kids" and stayed in contact with many of them.
However, the closest thing in having her own children were her nephews and nieces, whom she loved as she would her own. They are her survivors and include, Kimberly Mannion and husband Mark; David Binford and wife Sureeporn, their children, Bryan and wife, Kristian, sons Liam, Matthew, Daniel; Mickey Maguire and wife Diana; Jay Gabany and wife Anna, their children, Hope Brost and husband Taylor, children Ellie, and Arto; Dennis Maguire and partner Gene Bralewski. She is also survived by her best friend in life, Billie Maguire. Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church of Saint Albans, WV on Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 10 until 11 a.m., and a Celebration of Life Service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society, Wildlife Federation or Arbor foundation of your choice.