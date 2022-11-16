Thank you for Reading.

Bonnie Sue Maddox
BONNIE SUE MADDOX of Rock Hill, SC - Bonnie Sue Maddox, age 79, passed away on November 1, 2022, in the hospital after a prolonged illness.

A native and graduate of St. Albans, WV, it was there she met her future husband, Dr. Robert F. Maddox. She received her Bachelor and Graduate degrees in English from Marshall University. She and Bob loved playing golf, traveling, going to the beach, and were active in church throughout their 35 years of marriage. Bonnie taught 35 years in Kanawha County Schools; 25 at Charleston High and 10 at Capital High. Bonnie loved her flower gardens, all animals (especially cats), and the natural beauty of the outdoors. Although she and Bob did not have children of their own, Bonnie considered her students from 35 years of teaching as her "kids" and stayed in contact with many of them.

