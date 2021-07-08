BONNIE VIEVA PROPST BARKER, born May 23, 1929, went to be with her Lord on July 6, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Barker; her parents Thomas Jefferson Propst and Virginia Estella Fulkineer; her siblings (and their spouses) Edith, Kitty, Bo Peep, Pearl, Orville, Margaret, Winifred, Thomas Roger, Earl, Clarence, Kermit, Howard, Eugenia, Marie, and Carl.
She was born in Clarksburg, WV, and raised her family in Charleston, WV. Bonnie was retired from Bell Atlantic as a telephone operator. She loved playing bingo, going dancing with her husband, and working puzzles. She loved to support her family in all of their endeavours, attending every event. She was a member of Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church for over 50 years. God and her family were the most important things in her life.
Bonnie is survived by her sister, Cecil Propst Crim; her children Cathy Barker Hudson and her husband Dennis Hudson, Linda Barker, Penney Barker and Barry Kent Barker and his wife Kim Barker; grand children Derek Hudson and his partner Misty Peal, Brandi Hudson Hicks, Jonathan Barker and Brittany Barker; and her great grand children Alexis and Lincoln Hicks, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Although Bonnie will be profoundly missed, we take comfort in the fact that we know she is reunited with John, her siblings and parents, and that we will one day be together again.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff, nurses and CNA's at Mountain View Health and Rehab Center (formerly Eldercare WV) of Ripley for their care of Bonnie for the last few years. Bonnie has selflessly donated her body to WVU Medicine and there will be no services per her wishes. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Bream's food
pantry https://www.breamchurch.com/new-page-44 donate to "Special Giving" and please put in the Notes that it's for the food pantry. Or send to Bream Church Food Pantry, PO Box 6127, Charleston, WV 25362.