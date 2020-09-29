Bonny Jean Eskew

BONNY ESKEW, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020 due to complications from a stroke. She was born in Charleston, WV on March 24, 1928. She graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1946, having been listed as one of the most talented in her class. She attended Asbury University, WV State University, and graduated with a B.A. from Fairmont State University.
Bonny moved throughout WV with her husband as he served United Methodist churches in Clarksburg, Clendenin, South Charleston, Wheeling, Fairmont and Lewisburg. She contributed her musical talents wherever she went. As well as teaching piano to a generation of students, Bonny also used her very special gifts as a pianist, organist, and choir director to touch many lives. She was a resident of Kanawha City and a member of Morris Memorial United Methodist Church where she was very active in the music program. Bonny had been a resident of Edgewood Summit for the past 6 years, making a lasting impression on everyone she met with her continued joy for life and positive attitude.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Rev. E. Wendall Eskew, her parents Rev. and Mrs. E. Roy Morton, and grandson Luke Kristopher Eskew. She dearly loved her family. Survived by 5 children, Edward Wendall (Lesa), James Ronald (Terri), Lendall Gene (Sandi), Vaughn Morton (Linda), Jenny Marie Hamilton (Glenn), brothers, Edward Morton and Paul Morton, 17 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions/donations can be made to Morris Memorial United Methodist Church in her name. Bonny will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Due to the current pandemic, the family will be planning a celebration of her life/memorial service sometime in 2021.