BONNY (McCOMAS) PORTER, January 5, 1933 - July 27, 2022, a wife, mother, sister, and Mamaw to many, returned home after a long journey of 89 years.
She is remembered for her kindness, thoughtfulness, and willingness to help others. Bonny was born in West Hamlin, WV-- one of six children to Otis and Alma McComas. She graduated from Guyan Valley High School, Class of 1949. After meeting the love of her life, Felix, she relocated to Cross Lanes, WV where she lived for nearly sixty-five years raising a family of her own and developing a lifetime of friendships. Bonny worked for Sylvania early in her work career before choosing to be a tireless, full-time mother, homeroom mother, Boy Scout Den Mother, Brownie leader, cheer coach, etc.. Once her three children were raised, she worked in one of her most cherished positions as an assistant in the preschool program at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church. This was truly a highlight of her life where she touched the lives of so many. Bonny was a member of the Cross Lanes United Methodist Church since 1961. She will be remembered for her chocolate chip cookies, never ending peanut butter fudge at the church bake sales, visits to the Church Mouse, Wednesday evening bridge club, homemade pies for every occasion and party mix coveted most by her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Bonny is predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Felix.
She is survived by her sister, Rose Jaynes of Barbourville, WV; son, Dr. Dwayne Porter (Sherrie Porter) of Columbia, SC; daughters, Kathy Asbury (Eddie Asbury) of Ocean Isle Beach, NC and Mitzi Boyd (Steve Boyd) of Canal Winchester, OH. She had seven grandchildren; Jessica McLeod-McGowen (Greg McGowen) of Oklahoma, Dr. Justin Asbury (Dr. Tori Asbury) of North Carolina, Kristy Pittman (MSgt JD Pittman) of New Mexico, Dr. Ian Porter (Maggie Porter) of North Carolina, Casey Boyd of Ohio, Annie Boyd of South Carolina and Riley Boyd of Ohio; and nine great grandchildren; Piper and Brodi McLeod, Karson and Paiden McGowen Ryan, Lexi and Kyla Asbury, Carleigh Pittman, Hannah and Chelsea Porter, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Bonny will be greatly missed.
A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date in both Cross Lanes, where she lived and Ocean Isle Beach, where she retired to be closer to her family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Cross Lanes United Methodist Church