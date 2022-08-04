Thank you for Reading.

Bonny (McComas) Porter
SYSTEM

BONNY (McCOMAS) PORTER, January 5, 1933 - July 27, 2022, a wife, mother, sister, and Mamaw to many, returned home after a long journey of 89 years.

She is remembered for her kindness, thoughtfulness, and willingness to help others. Bonny was born in West Hamlin, WV-- one of six children to Otis and Alma McComas. She graduated from Guyan Valley High School, Class of 1949. After meeting the love of her life, Felix, she relocated to Cross Lanes, WV where she lived for nearly sixty-five years raising a family of her own and developing a lifetime of friendships. Bonny worked for Sylvania early in her work career before choosing to be a tireless, full-time mother, homeroom mother, Boy Scout Den Mother, Brownie leader, cheer coach, etc.. Once her three children were raised, she worked in one of her most cherished positions as an assistant in the preschool program at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church. This was truly a highlight of her life where she touched the lives of so many. Bonny was a member of the Cross Lanes United Methodist Church since 1961. She will be remembered for her chocolate chip cookies, never ending peanut butter fudge at the church bake sales, visits to the Church Mouse, Wednesday evening bridge club, homemade pies for every occasion and party mix coveted most by her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Bonny is predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Felix.

Tags

Recommended for you