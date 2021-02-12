BOYD ALLEN MILLER, 62, of Hurricane, WV passed away on February 9, 2021 after a long illness. He was born on June 9, 1958 to the late John "Sonny" and Dorothy Miller of Hurricane, WV. Boyd is survived by his son, Ryan Miller (Brittany) and grandson, Levi; two brothers, Brian Miller (Kim) and John Miller (Leith); and one sister, Marie Hoffmann; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Boyd owned his own Pawn Shop for several years until he took on the family craft of glass blowing. He was an artisan at Tamarack for over 10 years where his glassware was displayed and available for purchase featuring paperweights, snowmen, sculptures, and his most sought-after work - marbles.
Boyd also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Friends and family may pay their respects to the life of Boyd on Saturday, February 13, 2021 between 2 and 4 p.m. at Goldtown Community Church Outreach Center. A service honoring his life will begin at 4 p.m., with Pastor Rick Brookens officiating.
Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department in the form of social distancing and wearing a mask or face covering.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The American Cancer Society or a local charity of your choice.
A heartfelt thanks to the five ladies that took the role of caregiver to Boyd for the past few years.