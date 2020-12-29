BOYD ALLEN ROGERS, Jr., passed away Friday afternoon, December 25, 2020. Private funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 30, in the Mountain State Baptist Church at Summersville. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday from noon until 1 p.m. where COVID 19 restrictions will be enforced. White Funeral Home at Summersville is in charge of the arrangements
