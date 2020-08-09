BOYD BABICK 93, of Kenna formerly of St. Albans, Paint Creek and Montgomery went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Delores Bays Babick; sons, John Francis Babick and Christopher Paul Babick; sisters, Mary Helen Fox, Victoria Babick, Flora Babiak and Barbara Rose Babick; brothers, John and George Babick.
He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, St. Albans, the Catholic War Veterans and the Knights of Columbus. He was retired supervising communications technician with5 years of service with AT&T and 31 years of service with Western Electric.
During his career he was involved with the then secret congressional bunker located under the Greenbrier Resort and was assigned to the American Embassy in Moscow. He attended Concord College and WV Tech while graduating from Morris Harvey College in Charleston, WV.
Boyd served in the Army during the Korean War.
Surviving are his sons, Mike (Vicky) Babick, Mark (Betsy) Babick, Tim Babick and Joe (Wendy) Babick; 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1028 Sixth Ave., St. Albans with the Celebrant Patrick M. McDonough officiating. Burial will be in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Scott Depot.
Friends may call one hour prior to the funeral mass at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School, Adopt-A-Student, 1028 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, WV 25177.
You may visit Boyd's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
