BOYD R. BELLER, 98 of Hurricane formally of Nitro passed away August 2, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice West in South Charleston after a short illness.
Cooke Funeral Home Nitro is serving the Beller Family.
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 4, 2020 @ 1:34 am
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.