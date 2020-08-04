Essential reporting in volatile times.

BOYD R. BELLER, 98 of Hurricane formally of Nitro passed away August 2, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice West in South Charleston after a short illness.

Cooke Funeral Home Nitro is serving the Beller Family.