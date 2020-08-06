BOYD RAYMOND BELLER, 98, of Hurricane, WV formerly of Nitro passed away August 2, 2020 at Hubbard House, South Charleston. Born December 12, 1921 at Malden, WV. Grew up in Toledo, OH, graduating from Waite High School in East Toledo. Entered the Army Air Corp in July 1942, serving in the Middle East & India for 2 1/2 years and discharged November 1945. He was a wonderful husband, father, granddad and great granddad. He loved his family and will be missed.
Boyd retired from Union Carbide, Institute Plant with 33 of service. He was a Christian, attending the First Baptist Church of Nitro for over 70 years. No man believed in the Lord more than he. A member of Nitro Masonic Lodge #170 AF&AM for 71 years, member of Tri-County Chapter #51, Royal Arch Masons of WV, a member of VFW Post 9097. He helped with the development of the Nitro Little League Baseball. In 2016 Boyd was honored and served as the Grand Marshall of the Putnam County Homecoming Parade.
Boyd was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years Phyllis Lee Casto Beller, father and mother, Cecil
F. Beller and Nellie Ivy Starcher Beller, brother and sister in law Frank and Edna Beller and brother Buddy Beller, sister Myrtle Mae Beller, sister and brother in law Emma and Pat Wise, Brother in Laws and Sister in laws and several nieces and nephews.
Boyd is survived by son and wife, B. Michael and Carol Beller, Grandsons Jay "Pebo" (Sherry) of Key West, FL; Christopher ''Topher" of Liberty, Granddaughters Melissa Beller of Newton, Kansas, Christie (Jamie) Perkins of South Charleston, Jacqui (Mark) Ranson of South Charleston. Great Grand Children, Finn, Emory, Colin, Brendan, Abbie, Trey, Kendra, Zaden, Garrett and Marc Henry, and sister-in-law Willa Jean "Aunt Bill" Casto Carrier Moran (Ray) of DeFuniak Springs, FL.
Graveside services will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Grandview Memorial Park at 1:00 pm with visitation from 12:00pm to 1:00pm at the cemetery. Services will be conducted by Dr. Lawrence Hoptry and Pastor Bobby Goldsburg, followed by Military Honors and Masonic Graveside Rites. In case of inclement weather, service will be moved to First Baptist Church in Nitro.
In lieu flowers the family asks to make donations to either the First Baptist Church of Nitro, 2200 2nd Avenue, Nitro 25143 or Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. West, Charleston, WV 25387. Family has appreciated all the cards and calls.
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium is assisting Boyd's family and you may send e-mail condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com
Due to Covid-19 please observe the rule of a Mask and Social Distancing. If you are going to attend the service beginning at 1:00 PM, we advise that you bring a lawn chair so you may be seated during the service.