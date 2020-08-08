BOYD W. BABICK, 93, of Kenna, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 10, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1028 Sixth Ave., St. Albans. Burial will be in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Scott Depot. Friends may call one hour prior to the funeral mass at the church. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Babick family.
