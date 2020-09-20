BRAD LEE MADISON, 65, of Charlton Heights died September 18, 2020. He was born May 7, 1955 in Marietta, Ohio to the late Gene R. and Marjorie Jones Madison.
He was retired from Elkem Metals in Alloy, a member of AFLCIO, and a member of the Montgomery Eagles Aerie 1040.
He is survived by his wife Mary Blake Madison, daughter; Melissa Madison (Jennifer Evans) of Ripley, Brad Madison, II and wife Layna of Cheyenne, Wyoming, grandson; Wyatt G. Madison of Ripley, brother; Victor Madison (Elizabeth) of Clarksburg, mother-in-law Muriel Blancett (Houston) of Boaz, AL., along with several nieces and nephews.
There will be no service or visitation. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.odellfuneralhome.com