BRAD MICHAEL FLOWERS, 32, of St. Albans, passed away suddenly Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Brad was born May 21, 1987, in Charleston. He was a 2005 graduate of St. Albans High School. He loved to spend time with his son Brad and fiancee Jasmine. He was a repair technician for CoinStar.
Surviving are his parents, Russell and Kathy Flowers of St. Albans; son, Brad M. Flowers II of St. Albans; fiancee, Jasmine Roy of St. Albans; brother, Adam Flowers (Alison) of Dunbar; niece, Delilah Flowers of Dunbar; and many other extended family and friends.
Due to the novel Coronavirus, services will be private. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
You may visit Brad's tribute page at BartlettNichols FuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
