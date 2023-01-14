BRADFORD GENE STEWART, 74, of Milton, West Virginia, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2023, at home after a brave battle with cancer.
Brad was born in Charleson, WV, to Donald and Martha Stewart on December 2nd, 1948. He graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School while working as a carrier for the Charleston Daily Mail. After high school, Brad diligently worked retail to support his family until he was accepted to the Police Academy in 1970 and went on to serve as a Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff. Continuing his undying dedication to service, he distinguished himself as a Fire and Rescue Professional for the City of Charleston in 1972. In 1978, he explored other opportunities as a representative for Kraft and also for Peerless Packing, where he excelled as a leader in the industry. In 1982, Brad returned to his true calling as a Fireman, culminating in a decorated 27-year career at the rank of Captain. A man of deep faith and love of his fellow man, he dedicated his time to enhancing his community through his leadership in the Church, the Milton Lions Club, and the Pumpkin Park Committee. He never met a stranger and brought joy to all that met him with that friendly smile and fun nature. He deeply loved God, his Family, his Friends, Country, and Cavalier Kings. He was a faithful follower of Christ until the end. The world is a lesser place without him.
Brad is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Martha Stewart.
Brad is survived by his devoted wife, Connie; their children: Jason (Annemarie) Stewart, Wendy (Kevin) Casterline, Jeremy (Christina) Carte, and Brittany (Lee) Edwards; his brothers: Steve, (Joan), Doug, his sister, Donna; his in-laws: Barry (Toni) Harlin, Terry (Kermit) Smith, and Jason (Amy) Griffith; his many beloved grandchildren: Emily, Johnathan, Jordan, Sydney, Brent, Owen, Logan, Kayla, Megan, Abigail, Daniel, Christopher, Loren, Ryan, Parker, and Ava; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Milton United Methodist Church or the Milton Lions Club. Brad's family wishes to thank CHH Oncology and 4 South Tower staff, the faithful neighbors, and everyone for their prayers.
A service to honor the life of Brad Stewart will be held at 10 a.m., on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Milton United Methodist Church with Rev. Nancy White officiating. Burial will follow the funeral at Sunset Memorial Park in South Charleston.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 15, 2023 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Milton United Methodist Church.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Snodgrass Funeral Home.