BRADLEY D. DUGAN, age 68, passed peacefully at the Madison Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Morgantown on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Bradley was born April 8, 1953, the youngest son of John D. and Louise Coombs Dugan, who preceded him in death.
Brad was a graduate of Morgantown High School and West Virginia University, with a bachelor's degree in musical education. He marched with the Pride of West Virginia and would later help direct and organize the WVU Alumni Band as their President.
Brad's teaching career began at St. Francis High School in Morgantown; he worked a short time in the assessor's office before moving to Charleston, WV, to teach music at East Bank High School. His career would take him to Charlotte, NC, for several years, and he would ultimately return to Charleston, WV, until his retirement.
Brad was very involved in community events as well. He worked for the City of Morgantown as Santa, visiting all the downtown businesses during the holidays. He also taught private lessons and would return home to direct the Community Band for many years.
He leaves to cherish his memory, one brother; John K. (Helena) Dugan; his niece, Debbie (Philip) Childs; nephew, John 'Junior' (Robin) Dugan; great-nieces and nephews, Elena and Hannah Dugan, all of Morgantown, Josh, of Washington, D.C., Joy, Jacob and Jay Childs, and two great-nephews, Parker and Grayson Masters all of Morgantown.
Visitation will be held at the Fred Jenkins Funeral Home, 10 S. High St. Morgantown, WV 26501, on Monday, December 27, 2021, from 4 to 8 p.m., with a memorial service at 7:30 PM conducted by members of the Odd Fellows Lodge #10.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday from 10 a.m., until the time of services at 11 a.m., with Pastor Randy Vincent officiating. Services will be live-streamed at www.fredjenkinsfuneralhome.com. He will be laid to rest at Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens.
Face coverings will be required. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Brad to the Pisgah United Methodist Church, C/O Sandy Schnopp 2634 Smithtown Road Morgantown, WV 26508 or the WVU Alumni Band, 745 Broadway Street East McKeesport, PA 15035, or online at www.fredjenkinsfuneralhome.com.