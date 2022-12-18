It is with great sorrow that the family of BRADLEY EARL HACKER, age 45, announces his sudden passing in Morgantown, West Virginia, on December 8, 2022. Brad was in the arms of family as he took his final breath and went home to be with the Lord. The son of Earl and the late Sue Hacker, of Tornado, West Virginia, Brad was born on July 29, 1977, in Charleston. He was the youngest of three siblings and baby brother to Stacy Mobley, of Hurricane, and the late Lisa Rice-Carney, of Tornado.
In his early years, Brad was very much his mother's greatest joy. Sue loved him with all her heart and the two were inseparable. His smile lit up her world and their bond was unmistakable. As a youngster, much like his mother, he developed a real love of fishing and of basketball. In fact, they shared a fondness for UNC that would last both their lifetimes. Unfortunately, Brad faced the loss of his mother in 2004, and as with his entire family, the void she left could never be filled.
While he was a notable "Momma's Boy," Brad and his father spent many days under the sun making memories as he learned about the love of the outdoors. His dad will forever hold dear the days of first hunts, from squirrels to his first 8-point buck, and father-son outings, such as Boy Scout camp. The two spent countless days fishing and practicing archery and bringing home trophies from tournaments around the state.
Later in life, Brad developed a love of snowboarding and jet skiing. But perhaps his biggest passion was in playing golf. He and his dad spent many an hour trading jokes, making bets, and sharing stories on courses near and far. After his graduation from St. Albans High School in 1995, he attended Marshall University before his love for golf became a greater focus. Brad was a real natural at the sport and his passion for it led him to a golf academy in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. What began with a few lessons from his father on the local course became Brad's greatest joy in life and an interest they would forever share.
Brad's siblings often talked about the boy that would tag along to a friend's house, whom they would have to walk home. He always wanted to be with them and didn't want to be left out. He loved music and cars, was always laughing, and found it hard to be serious for too long. After losing their oldest sibling, Lisa, in 2019, Brad was an incredible support and loyal brother to Stacy as the family faced another loss and further hardships.
Brad was preceded in death by his mother, Sue Hacker, and sister, Lisa Rice-Carney, both of Tornado. He is survived by his father, Earl Hacker; sister Stacy Mobley; brother-in-law Ted Mobley; nieces Bella Mobley and Abby Rice; nephews Nick Rice (Brittany) and Parker Mobley; and great-nephew Kasey Rice. Brad was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend. His passing has left a hole in all who loved him. However, the family rests in the knowledge and promise that Brad, upon his passing, was most assuredly reunited with his mother and sister in Heaven. They also rest in knowing that they will all be reunited one day as each is called home by Jesus Christ, Our Savior.
The family has chosen to honor Brad in a private family memorial to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you may instead honor Brad's life by making a donation to the West Virginia Innocence Project at http://www.innocenceproject.org/.