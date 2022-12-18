Thank you for Reading.

Bradley Earl Hacker
SYSTEM

It is with great sorrow that the family of BRADLEY EARL HACKER, age 45, announces his sudden passing in Morgantown, West Virginia, on December 8, 2022. Brad was in the arms of family as he took his final breath and went home to be with the Lord. The son of Earl and the late Sue Hacker, of Tornado, West Virginia, Brad was born on July 29, 1977, in Charleston. He was the youngest of three siblings and baby brother to Stacy Mobley, of Hurricane, and the late Lisa Rice-Carney, of Tornado.

In his early years, Brad was very much his mother's greatest joy. Sue loved him with all her heart and the two were inseparable. His smile lit up her world and their bond was unmistakable. As a youngster, much like his mother, he developed a real love of fishing and of basketball. In fact, they shared a fondness for UNC that would last both their lifetimes. Unfortunately, Brad faced the loss of his mother in 2004, and as with his entire family, the void she left could never be filled.

Tags

Recommended for you