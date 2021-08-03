"To live in the hearts we leave behind is not to die." - Thomas Campbell
BRADLEY HARPER, 86, of Charleston WV was reunited with his loving wife Nora Saturday, July 31, 2021 after passing away in his home surrounded by family. Bradley was born October 7, 1934 to Fred and Faye Harper and was the oldest of 5 brothers. He is preceded in death by his wife, Nora Jane Harper; parents Fred Harper and Faye Harper; brothers Elwood Harper, Boyd Harper and Melvin Harper.
Bradley was retired from the general construction industry and worked hard to grow his company, Bradley Harper and Sons General Contracting. He enjoyed being a business owner, picking his guitar, singing and spending time with his family. Many times, the family would come to visit and be greeted by a grin and the twinkle in his blue eyes while he would be singing one of many old country songs like Wildwood Flower and Hank Williams Sr songs.
Bradley was a Christian and held many titles in his life such as husband, father, son, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather (Papaw to all of the kids) and uncle. He loved his family and will be missed by all. Bradley and Nora both enjoyed time spent with family and they are survived by a long legacy of love as shown by the family members below. Rest easy Dad / Papaw Harper; we know that you and Mom are celebrating your reunion in Heaven.
Bradley is survived by his children; son, Randy Harper of Charleston; son, Ronnie Harper (wife Cindi) of South Charleston; daughter, Linda Hudnall (husband Monty) of Charleston; son, Danny Harper (wife Nikki) of Charleston. Grandchildren, Joseph Harper of Eufaula OK, Ronnie Harper (wife Shawna) of St. Albans, Jacob Harper of South Charleston, Zackery Hudnall (wife Michelle) of Charleston, Matthew Harper (wife Tamara) of Pinch, Rachael Harper of South Charleston, Danny Harper of Charleston, Courtney Hudnall (fianc Paul Pullen) of Charleston, Lexi Harper of Charleston and Miranda Harper of Charleston. Great-grandchildren Anna Harper, Emily Harper, Olivia Harper, Mia Harper, Faith Smith, Austin Harper, Remington Harper, Connor Harper, Brently Pullen and Joby Harper. Brother, Stonewall Harper of Goldtown and a host of nieces and nephews.
Service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 4, at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Long officiating. Burial will be at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 3, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.