91/81/8976 - 33/801/4022BRADLEY loved going to church and praising the Lord most of all. Loved ball games, fishing, and family. He fought a good battle and now he won his crown. Bradley will be greatly missed.Bradley is survived by father, Aven Morgan; mother, Reba Morgan; sister, Nicole Cline; brother-in law, Rich Erlewine; sister, Bridget Malone; brother-in-law, Rob Malone; nieces and nephews, Dominic Cline, Tiasiah Cline, Robbie Malone and Lexie Malone.There will be a visitation at Highland City Freewill Baptist Church on Monday 9 - 10 a.m., with a service to follow at 10 a.m.