BRADY HAROLD HAYNES, 65 of Sissonville went to his Heavenly Building on September 4, 2020. Brady worked for Pepsi Cola Co 37 years and retired in 2012. Brady was an avid sports fan who loved playing golf up until his health declined. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward Haynes and Evelyn Hoover; brothers, Billy and David Haynes.
Brady is survived by his life long companion and mother of his children, Marie Fields; son, Brady Scott Haynes; daughter, Brandy Marie Haynes; two very special grandchildren, Liam Roberts and Lacy Carpenter, they were the light of his life; brothers, Darrel Haynes, Gary Haynes (Vicki), Daren Haynes (Racheal); sisters, Anita Frye (Randy), Tina Gibson (Roy), and Erin Haynes; and a host of nieces and nephews .
The Family would like to thank all the visitors and work friends that came to visit Brady . Especially his great niece Rikki Lynn Burford; and honorary son, Mark Burdette. Many thanks to Billy and Barbara Burdette, Erica Hight, Kenny Burdette, and Hospice Nurse Scott Casdorph . His daughter would also like to thank her aunt Anita Frye for being so helpful during this difficult time.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, September 8, at Long & Fisher Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Preacher Keith Edens and Preacher Elmer Miller will be officiating. Masks are required to be worn at all times during the services and social distancing enforced. Online condolences can be made by visiting: www.longfisherfuneralhome.com.