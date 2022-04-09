BRADYN "BP" PINSON busted heaven wide open on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. He was 14 years old.
BP was a friend to all and a stranger to none. He was loved and he loved big. He was everyone's ultimate "hype" man, teammate, and life of the party. He was a sports enthusiast and wanted to play or try everything. He was quite the Chef Boyardee, but sure wasn't a Mr. Clean. He loved dirt bikes, his bicycle, the beach, his dog Jagger, anything that kept him active with his buddies. He had a smile and personality that could turn bad to good, the ability and wit to make anyone laugh. During every moment of his 14 years on this earth, he never broke stride, never lost his desire to smile, and had a burning desire for God. He was a light to everyone he encountered, and he had a presence that could light up any room in the darkest times. He was a true reflection of Jesus' light and love.
God blessed this earth with BP's presence December 27, 2007. He was the youngest son of Chris and Ashlie Pinson, brother and best friend to Brody Pinson. He loved his "sister" Brianna Stickler. He was the grandson of John and Ann Pauley, the late Dotty Pinson, Bill Pinson and June Gallagher; great grandmother, Betty Pauley; and his adopted "mom" Andi Byrd. He leaves behind a host of family and friends that are now challenged to love big like BP.
Services will be 4 p.m., Monday, April 11, 2022, at McCorkle Freewill Baptist Church, 175 McCorkle Road, Sod, WV with Pastors Jody Pauley and Aaron Graley officiating. Family and friends will gather from 5 to 9pm Sunday, April 10, 2022, at the church.
The family would like for kids to wear jerseys or school colors, shorts, or crocs to honor his love for his community and his unique style.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.