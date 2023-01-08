Thank you for Reading.

Braeden Kent Harpool
SYSTEM

BRAEDEN KENT HARPOOL, 31, of Cumberland, MD, sadly passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 30, 2022 in Frankfort, KY.

He was born in Parkersburg, WV on May 30, 1991. He graduated from Williamstown High School and received a BS (Cum Laude) in Wildlife and Fisheries Resources from West Virginia University.

Tags

Recommended for you