Brandi Lorraine Haynes BRANDI LORRAINE HAYNES, age 36, of South Charleston, WV, unexpectedly departed this world and was welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus on March 6, 2022. She was born November 1, 1985 in Charleston, WV. She is preceded in death by her grandparents Lester and Virginia Haynes, Lillian Lorraine Bragg, and Howard Haynes. She is survived by her Parents; Mike and Connie Haynes, Brothers; Jason (Stacey) Haynes and Josh (Andrea) Haynes, Niece; Olivia Haynes, Children; J.J. Wilson, Robert Dawson, Gracie and Madison Haynes and many uncles, aunts, and cousins. For years, Brandi waged a valiant and excruciating battle with addiction. Due to this, many only knew her when the sparkle, that was once in her, was gone. Brandi was a beautiful person, she always made friends easily and was outspoken. She had a great personality, she was funny, outgoing, and caring. She loved to sing, cook, work on cars and spend time with her family. During the holidays she would choose a bible verse to say during prayer at the family dinners. Brandi will always be remembered most for her impressions of Memaw, her kind and encouraging words that she would say to her loved ones, and for standing up for the things she believed in. "The only scars in heaven are on the hands that hold you now." A memorial service will be held March 18, 2022 at Noon at South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene. Burial will be at Spring Hill Cemetery in Charleston, WV. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Anchor Homes 1213 Ohio St. Dunbar, WV 25064.