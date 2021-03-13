BRANDI LYNN HOBBS "BUMBLE BEE." 40, of Charleston passed away March 9, 2021 following a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis. She was born on August 31, 1980.
Brandi was a graduate of DuPont High School and Le Cordon Blue School of Pastry Arts. She also served as the District Activist Leader of the National MS Society of West Virginia. Brandi loved to bake and sing and was very close to her family. She was a proud aunt and loved her family very much. Even through her struggles she was first to lend help to anyone in need. Her sweet disposition, smile and giving soul will be missed by many.
Preceding her in death were her father, Jerry "Pat" Hobbs.
Surviving are her mother, Connie Hobbs; brothers, Stacey (Angie) Hobbs and Jeremiah Hobbs; niece, Katie Smith; nephew, Bub (Kaley) Hobbs; great niece, Sophie Smith all of Charleston; cousins, Roxanne Singhisen of Pennsylvania and Eddie Singhisen of Hawaii and other family and friends.
Brandi was the most giving person you would ever meet. She never gave up until her fight was over but her spirit and forgiving heart will continue to be with us.
From the beginning of her life and until the end she was a fighter.
Galatians 6:9 - "Don't get tired of helping others. You will be rewarded when the time is right, if you don't give up.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 15, 2021 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Robert Cale officiating. Interment will follow in Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society on their website, nationalmssociety.org.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which require face masks to be worn and that social distancing be observed should you wish to attend the funeral service.
