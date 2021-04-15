BRANDON LANCE NIDA, 37, of Charleston, WV, passed away on April 10, 2021.
Born March 14, 1984 in Charleston, he was the son of Robert J. Nida and Robin Sue Branham Raikes.
Brandon was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran who served in Iraq and Afganistan for 4 tours.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fianc , Diana Dobre; grandfather, Okey Nida; brother, Nolan Graley; nephew, Sebastian; his two bulldogs, Vitus and Layla, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston. Burial will follow at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar, WV. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to services.
Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing is required.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com