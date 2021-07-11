BRANDON LEE ALESHIRE, 37, of Saint Albans died on July 3, 2021, from a heart attack at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, North Carolina.
A graduate of Saint Albans High School, Brandon had a heart pure and full of the voices of the family and friends he celebrated. He devoted his life to uplifting those around him. When he wasn't reminiscing, he was telling you he loved and appreciated you. He appreciated the world's smallest details, seeing beauty in the flaws, never doubting God gave him only what he could handle. He handled the things he loved: he was a collector of memorabilia, music, and anything to remind him of family and West Virginia, where in peace he'll be remembered alongside those he fiercely missed. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra (Webster) Wymer.
He is survived by his father, Leo Aleshire, and wife (Beverly); his siblings, Justin Wymer and Melanie Gross; his step-father, Greg Wymer; his grandmother, Flo Aleshire; his aunt and uncle, Tamara and Kenny Perry; his cousin, Christina Perry; his niece, Oaklynn Gross; and his uncles, Kyle Hilbert and Bill Webster.
A memorial ceremony will be held at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 13, at 1 p.m.