After a very successful career in accounting, BRAY E. LISTON, CPA, of Charleston, West Virginia, has officially taken down his shingle.
Bray passed June 28th, 2020 his 85th birthday.
In workman like fashion and ever the professional accountant, leaving nothing undone and omitting no detail Bray balanced his books, reconciled his accounts, and closed out his fiscal year ... finally retiring no more extensions.
As for his future plans, Bray is currently enjoying working for his Father, a Jewish Carpenter, as a part-time consultant in the family business while his body returned to his alma mater, West Virginia University, for continuing education credits.
Bray's calendar is full so no services are scheduled, but he encourages, in lieu of congratulatory cards or flowers, please make your tax-deductible donation to the Alzheimer's Association @ www.alz.org or National Processing Center, Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.