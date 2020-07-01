Bray E. Liston

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


After a very successful career in accounting, BRAY E. LISTON, CPA, of Charleston, West Virginia, has officially taken down his shingle.

Bray passed June 28th, 2020 his 85th birthday.

In workman like fashion and ever the professional accountant, leaving nothing undone and omitting no detail Bray balanced his books, reconciled his accounts, and closed out his fiscal year ... finally retiring no more extensions.

As for his future plans, Bray is currently enjoying working for his Father, a Jewish Carpenter, as a part-time consultant in the family business while his body returned to his alma mater, West Virginia University, for continuing education credits.

Bray's calendar is full so no services are scheduled, but he encourages, in lieu of congratulatory cards or flowers, please make your tax-deductible donation to the Alzheimer's Association @ www.alz.org or National Processing Center, Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Allison, Bonnie - 1 p.m., Mt. Liberty Church, Big Springs.

Arthur, Norman - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.

Bailey, Melvin - 5 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.

Bird, Linda - 6 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Campbell, Edith - 1 p.m, West Virginia Memorial Gardens, Calvin.

Cottrill, Barry - 2 p.m., Springhill Cemetery, Charleston.

Crowder, Jack - 1 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.

Davis, Robert - 7 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

Goode Sr., John - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Gruspe, Cinderella - 3:30 p.m., Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Jane Lew.

Harper, Bruce - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Holbert, Ronald - 11 a.m., Brooksville Baptist Church, Big Bend.

Mullins, George - 11 a.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Pauley, Claude - 11 a.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.

Pauley, Roger - 2:30 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.

Pearson, Fred - 11 a.m., Suncrest Cemetery, Point Pleasant.

Starner, Shirley - 2 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Woodell, Charlotte - 3 p.m., Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.