BRENDA LORRANE AKERS, 75, of Charleston, passed away at home on Saturday, January 23, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.
Brenda worked for several years as a personal assistant to the President of WV State University. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, who loved her children and adored her grandchildren. She took pride in her flower garden.
She was preceded in death by her mother Virginia Perry Jones and her grandson Jacob Aaron Copenhaver who passed in 2000,
Brenda is survived by her husband Roy Akers, Jr.; daughters Jennifer Copenhaver, husband Geary of Elkview and Kim Akers and significant other Eric Johnson of Charleston; sons James Akers of Charleston, and Mark Akers, wife Laura of Scott Depot. She is also survived by her grandchildren Jack Copenhaver, Christopher Akers, and Marshall James Akers.
Honoring her wishes she will be cremated, and a memorial celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association. 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311 https://adoptcharleston.com/index.php/give/donate/
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting Brenda's family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com