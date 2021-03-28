BRENDA ALICE TAYLOR, 76, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021. Graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 29, 2021 at Pine Grove Cemetery, Sumerco. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.
