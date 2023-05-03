Thank you for Reading.

Brenda Ann Foster McNeely
BRENDA ANN FOSTER MCNEELY, 81, of Elkview, WV formerly of Alum Creek, Lincoln County, completed her earthly journey on, Monday, May 1, 2023, after an extended illness.

"Ann" as she was known to her family, was born in Van, WV on May 25, 1941, to RB and Mary Virginia Kirby Foster. Ann attended Van High School, graduating in 1959, and then enrolled in Morris Harvey College. She left college in 1960 to begin working as a telephone operator for C&P Telephone in Madison, WV.

