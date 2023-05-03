BRENDA ANN FOSTER MCNEELY, 81, of Elkview, WV formerly of Alum Creek, Lincoln County, completed her earthly journey on, Monday, May 1, 2023, after an extended illness.
"Ann" as she was known to her family, was born in Van, WV on May 25, 1941, to RB and Mary Virginia Kirby Foster. Ann attended Van High School, graduating in 1959, and then enrolled in Morris Harvey College. She left college in 1960 to begin working as a telephone operator for C&P Telephone in Madison, WV.
She married the love of her life, C. Douglas McNeely, on May 26, 1961. The newlyweds then relocated to St. Petersburg, FL to begin their new life together. Ann began working as a telephone operator for General Telephone and Telegraph. Several years later, after moving to Columbus, Ohio, she began working as a telephone assembly technician for Western Electric. Finally, in 1971, Ann & Doug made their long-desired return to Boone County, WV, and lived there until Doug's retirement.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Doug. Those she leaves behind include her brother Tom Foster (Carolyn) of Madison; two daughters, Beverly Hager (Les) of Elkview, with whom she made her home, and Mary White (Danny) of Van; three grandchildren that she adored like nothing else, Eric Hager (Ashley), Corey White (Mikayla), and Lesli Hager Slone (Matthew). She was also blessed to be able to welcome three great-granddaughters, Madison Slone, Elliana Hager, and Hadley Hager. She so enjoyed visiting with them, whether it was snuggling in bed to enjoy cartoons or building blanket forts at the foot of her bed, they truly brightened her days. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins who she greatly enjoyed staying in touch with.
Brenda was "Mom" then "Mamaw" to many children in the community. She volunteered tirelessly in school functions when her children were young, then in community activities when her grandchildren were small. Little League Baseball, Buddy League Basketball, Midget League Football, & Cub Scouts were just a few of the organizations who benefited from her time and energy. She was very talented artistically and greatly enjoyed designing and creating arts & crafts.
There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, Memory Gardens, Low Gap Rd, Madison, WV.
The family would like to thank her primary care provider, Vicki Spurlock, FNP-BC, and her Hospice care providers Emma Justice, Chrystia Thornton, Michelle Allen, Becky McCoy, and Gina Allen. The family would consider it an honor if memorial contributions were made in her memory to St. Jude or Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. West, Charleston, WV 25387. Handley Funeral Home, Danville is serving the family. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.