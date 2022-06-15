Brenda Ann Wandling Humphreys

BRENDA ANN HUMPHREYS, 80, of Sissonville, WV, passed away June 12, 2022 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born to Basil and Bertha Wandling on Huffman Ridge in Goldtown, WV on January 11, 1942.
According to Brenda, the most important job she had was raising her children. However, upon the youngest beginning school, Brenda went to work for Tudor's Biscuit World as well as a few other fast food restaurants and was the BEST biscuit maker around. Later, she went to work for and retired from Kanawha County Schools as a cook. She loved taking time to get to know "her kids" and took a special interest in the students who needed a friend. Brenda enjoyed attending Grapevine Chapel Church. She especially got excited at the gospel music and listening to the kids sing. Her other interests were camping at her favorite place, Lake Sherwood, admiring her summer flowers, having cookouts and spending time with her family. She was always a supporter of her children's and her grandchildren's activities.
Brenda was preceded in death by Cordell Humphreys, her husband of 61 years. They were friends for life. You rarely saw one without the other. Brenda tragically lost one of her sons, David Allen Humphreys at the age of 2. Also preceding her in death were her parents, Basil and Bertha Wandling, siblings, Darrell Wandling, Dorothy Fisher, Tom Wandling, Shirley "Temp" King, Half- sisters, Eunice Mangus and Mary Francis, brother-in-laws Otis Humphreys Roland Fisher and Fred Boyce.
Brenda is survived by her children Michael (Becky) of Sissonville, Vonda "Joyce" Landers (Donny) of Sissonville, John Humphreys (Amy) of St. Albans, Rodney Humphreys (Mindy) of Sissonville and seven grandchildren, Amanda Anderson (Jeremy), Samantha Humphreys, Haleigh Humphreys, Cory Humphreys, Audrey Humphreys, Hana Humphreys, and John David Humphreys. One great-granddaughter, Tori Garrido, four step great-grandchildren, Josie Garrido, Isabella Garrido, Daniel Anderson and Hayden Anderson. She is also survived by her sister, Linda Boyce of Sissonville, sister-in-laws Carol Wandling, Margaret Wandling Johnson, Ruby Gail Stirewalt, Trena Withrow (David), and Brenda Kay Quintanilla.
Her daughter, Joyce and her spouse took excellent care of Brenda for the last several years of her life. With their care, Brenda was able to remain at home where she loved to be throughout the illness. The family can't thank them enough.
Special thanks to Hospice employees - -especially her nurse, Scott Casdorph and CNA Tara Burford and social worker, Beth Copenhaver
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday June 17, 2022 at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home with Pastor William "Bill" Jones officiating. Burial will follow in John Beane Cemetery, Sissonville. Visitation with the family will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday June 16, and one hour prior to services, also at the funeral home.
The family will accept online condolences at: cpjfuneralhome.com
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is services the Humphreys Family.