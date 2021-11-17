Brenda Burns Nov 17, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BRENDA LEE BURNS 61, of Alderson passed away, Monday, November 15, 2021 at the Greenbrier Health Care Center in Fairlea. Brenda will be cremated with a memorial service at a later date. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Brenda Lee Burns Pass Away Greenbrier Memorial Service Date Center Cremate Recommended for you Local Spotlight Gerald Lee “Jerry” Tribble Blank Franklin Eugene Ray Forest Eugene "Pete" Rogers Blank Howard E. Wilson Blank Mary Ellaine Smith Harold Gene Totten William Dean "Bill" Perry Blank Larry K. Skaggs Steven Allen Steele Ralph G. “Shorty" Noffsinger Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 17, 2021 Daily Mail WV 'Bed & Brew' experience on tap in Clendenin Park superintendent sought for Elk River Rail Trail Putnam trailblazers find 'home' Hurricane Trail Racing ends season with Haunted Half Race Auto dealers partner with WVU Medicine to support new children's hospital