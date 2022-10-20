Thank you for Reading.

Brenda Cantrell-Dawson
BRENDA CANTRELL - DAWSON, 59, of Poca, passed away peacefully into the hands of The Lord Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

She fought a courageous two year long battle with cancer as her husband/care giver was by her side every step of the way. She was a loving mother and a wonderful friend to everyone she met along the way. Her daughter and grandchildren were the loves of her life.

