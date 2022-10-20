BRENDA CANTRELL - DAWSON, 59, of Poca, passed away peacefully into the hands of The Lord Tuesday, October 4, 2022.
She fought a courageous two year long battle with cancer as her husband/care giver was by her side every step of the way. She was a loving mother and a wonderful friend to everyone she met along the way. Her daughter and grandchildren were the loves of her life.
Brenda was an extremely hard working, upbeat, Walmart, Cross Lanes employee that you couldn't help but smile when you were around her. So kind-hearted and never had a bad thing to say about anyone.
She was proceeded in death by her mother, Lena Withrow; and daughter, Andrea Gerber.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Michael; father, Delmar; brothers, Jackie (Cindy), Eugene (Sharon), Rick (Leeanne), and Kenny; sisters, Teresa (Russ) and Freda (Donnie); granddaughters, Breanna and Kyra; great granddaughters, Raeanna and Emiliana; along with a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Brenda will be sadly missed, and in our hearts forever.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Harvest Chapel, 402 Main Avenue Nitro, WV 25143.
A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are in care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.