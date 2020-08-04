BRENDA CAROL HARVEY, 74, of St. Albans, formerly of Sissonville, passed away July 31, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House West.
She was born on October 2, 1945, a daughter of the late Glen "Hoot" and Noli Gibson. In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years Rodney Harvey Sr. and brother Marshall "Sam" Gibson.
Carol graduated from Sissonville High School. Later, she retired in 2009 from the West Virginia Department of Highways after 37 years of service. She loved cooking for family gatherings and neighbors over the years.
Carol is survived by sons Glen Harvey of St. Albans and Rodney Harvey Jr., of Columbus, Ohio, sisters Wilma Lee Rice of Round Rock, TX, Barbara Jean Jones of Wellston, Ohio and Patsy Legg of Sissonville.
The family would like to give a special thanks to good friends David and Linda Boggess and Betty Fisher for all the help with care over the last year.
Due to Covid-19 face coverings will be required as well as social distancing.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 funeral services will begin at 1:00 PM. Tyler Mountain Funeral Home 5233 Rocky Fork Rd., Cross Lanes, WV 25313 is assisting the Harvey family. Entombment will be at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.