BRENDA (COOL) BOGGS 62, of Fayetteville, formerly of Cowen, passed away July 1, 2021. Service will be 3 p.m., Sunday, July 4, 2021 at Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen, WV. Friends may join the family for visitation one hour prior to service time at Adams-Reed Funeral Home.

