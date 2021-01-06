Brenda Cunningham

On Monday, January 4, 2021, BRENDA JOYCE CUNNINGHAM, 76 of Ripley, WV passed away after a short illness. Brenda was born October 29, 1944, a daughter of Emmitt and Helen Bonovitch. She was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and a former employee of Jackson General Hospital as a Lab Technician. Brenda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She grew up in the Belle area of Kanawha County and often told fond stories of growing up there with her family and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister Terri, brother Rick, and her grandson John P. Cunningham III.
She is survived by her loving husband John, their sons John Jr. (Lori) of Cottageville, and Scott (Sonya) Cunningham of Ripley, WV. She is survived by her grandchildren Nic Cunningham of Reston, VA, Will Cunningham of Athens, Ohio, Jessie Cunningham of Kenna, WV and Katie Cunningham of Florida. Brothers Randy (Pam) Bonovitch of Parkersburg, WV, Steve Bonovitch of Jamestown, NY, and Tommy Hayes of Philadelphia, PA, sister Vickie of Phoenix, Arizona and niece Robin Bonovitch of Parkersburg.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, January 9 at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Rev. Herman Robinson officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Fariplain Cemetery.
