BRENDA DELANEY PUTZ passed away peacefully at her Salinas, California home with her daughters by her side on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Born in Philippi, West Virginia, she was 80 years old. Brenda is predeceased by her beloved husband Rodney J. Putz. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her sister in Hurricane, WV., her two daughters, four grandchildren, and two great-grandsons.
Brenda was larger than life and had a passion for color and design. She studied art at Palomar Community College in California, worked as a Color Consultant for 25 years, and was a member of the American Business Women's Association. Brenda's creative flair was the cornerstone of her unique and dramatic personal style. A Creative of many facets, she was talented in personal color analysis, home decor, clothing design, oil painting, fiber arts, singing, and more. She enjoyed traveling throughout Europe with her husband, Rod, and visiting with her children and grandchildren. A lover of stories, she was deeply touched by musicals, movies, and books and shared them with heartfelt and animated retellings to friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, Brenda asked that donations be made to The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), Open Ground Studios in Seaside, CA, or the charity of your choice.
Celebration of Life 28 March at 11 am Pacific: http://bit.ly/celebrate-brenda