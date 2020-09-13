Brenda Dittman

BRENDA "JANE" MEADOWS DITTMAN, 76, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, of Gassaway, passed away at home on Friday, September 11, 2020.
Born on August 5, 1944, she was the daughter of Kenton and Acel Meadows, both of whom preceded her in death.
Ms. Dittman was an honors art and honors history teacher in West Virginia and Florida. She was a talented artist who mentored many students. She also worked for the West Virginia Office of Hospitality, Education, and Training prior to her retirement in 2009. She had a most generous heart, always putting others before herself. She was a quiet benefactor to churches, schools, and other charitable organizations. Her loving heart extended to the animals she rescued and sponsored.
She was an exceptional mother who loved unconditionally and put her family ahead of everything else. She was the rock of her family and she will be missed and loved forever.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Ronna Dittman, and her sons and daughters-in-law, Eric and Maria Dittman, Will and Lori Dittman, and Matthew and Melissa Dittman; grandchildren Brent (and Savannah) Dittman, Hannah Dittman, and Elizabeth Dittman; and great-grandsons Roman and Ryker Dittman. Also surviving are her siblings and spouses, Ellen and Herb Hanks, Sherry Lewis, Lana and Dale Bowman, and C.K. and Paula Meadows, and many nieces and nephews.
In keeping with her wishes, there will be no immediate service. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, her memory would be honored by a donation to your local school or animal shelter.
Arrangements by Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.