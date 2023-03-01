BRENDA GAIL COMPTON BARKER, 72, of Chapmanville, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 25, 2023, leaving from Logan Regional Medical Center at Logan, WV.
Born October 3, 1950, at Logan County, WV, she was the daughter of the late James W. and Pansy Adams Compton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Bob Compton and Bill Compton.
Brenda was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, maw, sister, aunt, and friend to many. In her earlier years, she began working at Commercial Credit. She also worked with her family at Barker's Farm Dairy and Auto Discount Exchange before retiring from One Main Financial. A devout Christian, Brenda was a member of the West Logan Church. She was also a 1968 graduate of Logan High School and a member of the Chapmanville Women's Club. In her spare time, Brenda enjoyed watching her grandsons play sports. She also loved cooking, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 52 years, John Barker of Chapmanville, WV; two daughters, Tahnee (Scott) Mullins and Erica (Bobby Dean) Cook all of Chapmanville, WV; three grandsons, Philip John Mullins, Adam Mullins, and Robert Cook. Additionally, Brenda leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins, along with a host of extended family and countless friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel at Chapmanville, WV, with Rev. P.J. Tomblin and Pastor Scottie Dingess officiating.
A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.
Visitation will be held two hours prior to services Saturday at the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Chapmanville, WV.